Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Insider Sells $99,207.54 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $99,207.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,963.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Upwork Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.78 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. Upwork’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Upwork by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Upwork by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Upwork by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPWK. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.93.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

