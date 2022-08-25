Donald G. Basile Sells 15,725 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) Director Donald G. Basile sold 15,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $94,664.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,767,739.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CompoSecure Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CMPO opened at $5.76 on Thursday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMPO. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

CompoSecure Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.