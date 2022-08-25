Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Acquires $39,157.98 in Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) Director Randy Hyun bought 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,157.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,123.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Spok Price Performance

Shares of SPOK stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.40. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%.

Spok Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is currently -99.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 670,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 536,106 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 428,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 134,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the 1st quarter valued at about $996,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 112,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 93,155 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spok in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

