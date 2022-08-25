Kory James Wentworth Sells 2,909 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 2,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $38,078.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,538 shares in the company, valued at $190,302.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kory James Wentworth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, August 18th, Kory James Wentworth sold 200 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,600.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Kory James Wentworth sold 200 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,600.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TRDA opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entrada Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.