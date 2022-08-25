Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) Insider Acquires A$36,450.00 in Stock

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP – Get Rating) insider Margaret Haseltine bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$6.75 ($4.72) per share, with a total value of A$36,450.00 ($25,489.51).

Bapcor Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.12.

Get Bapcor alerts:

Bapcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, equipment, and services and solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Bapcor Trade, Bapcor Specialist Wholesale, Bapcor Retail, and Bapcor NZ. The Bapcor Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops for the service and repair of passenger and commercial vehicles; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment, including the servicing of the equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

Receive News & Ratings for Bapcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bapcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.