Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) Insider Acquires A$36,450.00 in Stock

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP – Get Rating) insider Margaret Haseltine bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$6.75 ($4.72) per share, with a total value of A$36,450.00 ($25,489.51).
Bapcor Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.12.
Bapcor Company Profile
