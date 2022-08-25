Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CFO Andrew Guggenhime Sells 3,100 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $78,306.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,643.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Guggenhime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $76,043.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00.

Vaxcyte stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.52. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Vaxcyte by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Vaxcyte by 9.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vaxcyte by 9.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

