Insider Buying: Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CTO Acquires $69,861.15 in Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) CTO Larry Michael Mertz purchased 51,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $69,861.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 383,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,604.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $7.19.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,508,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 400,169 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 24,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 273,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 100,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 41.0% in the first quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 565,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 164,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.