Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 10,873 Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 10,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $74,045.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,601,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,249,082.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, August 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 35,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $231,815.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $103,810.49.

On Friday, August 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $166,581.00.

Oncology Institute stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Oncology Institute by 2.6% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,383,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after buying an additional 86,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oncology Institute by 538.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 167,527 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Oncology Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Oncology Institute by 696.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 125,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Oncology Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

