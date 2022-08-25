127,121 Shares in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 127,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.66% of Novan at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novan by 79.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novan during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Novan during the first quarter worth $262,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. Novan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOVN shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Novan in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Novan from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

