127,121 Shares in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 127,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.66% of Novan at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novan by 79.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novan during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Novan during the first quarter worth $262,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Novan Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. Novan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Novan Profile
Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novan (NOVN)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.