GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 8,234 Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $65.94 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

