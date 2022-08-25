GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $503,000 Stock Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,349 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Despegar.com worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,578,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,759 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 861,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 327,781 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,599,000 after acquiring an additional 270,799 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Despegar.com in the first quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 443,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 73,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DESP stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 1,941.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DESP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Despegar.com from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

