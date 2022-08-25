GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 27,583 Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Veritone at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Veritone by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Veritone by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 157,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VERI. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Veritone from $49.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Veritone from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $6.90 on Thursday. Veritone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $37.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a market cap of $249.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

