GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $506,000 Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 21,393 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 614,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 485,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 243,487 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,462,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after purchasing an additional 76,884 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,236 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 60,707 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $130.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $89,582.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,959.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,108 shares of company stock worth $102,233 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWBI. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

