GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 3,825 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Republic Services by 116.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

Republic Services Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $4,083,807. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RSG opened at $146.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.21. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $148.26.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

