GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $896,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Insider Activity

Monster Beverage Price Performance

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $90.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.73 and a 200 day moving average of $87.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.



