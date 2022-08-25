GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 9,970 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Gladstone Commercial worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 0.1 %
Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15,015.02%.
About Gladstone Commercial
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.
Read More
