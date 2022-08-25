GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,152 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,988 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.20% of Alexco Resource worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXU. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Alexco Resource by 8.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,990,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after buying an additional 643,413 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alexco Resource by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267,104 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 142,413 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Alexco Resource by 207.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Alexco Resource by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,918,141 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after buying an additional 967,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXU. Roth Capital lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Alexco Resource to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AXU opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $79.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

