GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,782 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACIW. Stephens began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

