Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 126,699 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.40% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 65,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 872.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 175,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 157,093 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 158,055 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 503,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.