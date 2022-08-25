GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Insperity by 294.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Insperity by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insperity stock opened at $112.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.23 and its 200-day moving average is $99.90. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.94 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $191,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,186.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Insperity news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $191,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,186.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $2,641,025.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,883,970.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,576 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,485. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

