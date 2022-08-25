GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $530,000 Investment in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.13% of LL Flooring at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 96.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of LL Flooring during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 6.9% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 2.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In other LL Flooring news, Director Famous P. Rhodes acquired 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $65,421.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,822.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:LL opened at $9.51 on Thursday. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $278.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). LL Flooring had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $298.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. LL Flooring’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

