GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 21,972 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,972 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Calix were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Calix in the first quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Calix in the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $2,037,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,740,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,050 in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CALX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

CALX opened at $58.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.83. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

