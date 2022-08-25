GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $519,000 in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 146,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.48% of LifeMD at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of LifeMD by 5.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,200,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 59,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter worth $221,000. 19.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LFMD stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $78.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LFMD. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of LifeMD from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of LifeMD to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

