GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $521,000 Investment in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Turning Point Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $782,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $52.17.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.86 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

