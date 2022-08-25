GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $531,000 Stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,964 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,785 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Peoples Bancorp worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Kevin R. Reeves bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at $170,098.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Kevin R. Reeves bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at $170,098.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $46,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

PEBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.55%.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.