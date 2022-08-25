Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Director Purchases $34,000.00 in Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) Director James W. Liken acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,442.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vapotherm Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a market cap of $45.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.22. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.29.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 102.94% and a negative return on equity of 142.53%. The company had revenue of $12.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,422,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,728,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 29.4% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 588,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 133,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 1.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 174,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Vapotherm from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vapotherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Vapotherm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.