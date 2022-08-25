Donald A. Harris Purchases 50,000 Shares of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Stock

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) Director Donald A. Harris bought 50,000 shares of Creative Realities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 407,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,862.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Creative Realities Price Performance

Creative Realities stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 3.11. Creative Realities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Creative Realities, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Realities

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CREX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Creative Realities by 108.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 59,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Creative Realities by 152.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Creative Realities by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CREX. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Creative Realities in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Creative Realities in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock.

Creative Realities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Further Reading

