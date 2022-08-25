Donald A. Harris Purchases 50,000 Shares of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Stock

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) Director Donald A. Harris bought 50,000 shares of Creative Realities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 407,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,862.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Creative Realities stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 3.11. Creative Realities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Creative Realities, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on CREX. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Creative Realities in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Creative Realities in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock.
Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.
