Bruce McFadzean Purchases 78,950 Shares of Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY) Stock

Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY – Get Rating) insider Bruce McFadzean acquired 78,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$30,001.00 ($20,979.72).

Argosy Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 99.45 and a quick ratio of 99.12.

Argosy Minerals Company Profile

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Australia and the United States. Its flagship project is the Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

