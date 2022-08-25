Bruce McFadzean Purchases 78,950 Shares of Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY) Stock

Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY – Get Rating) insider Bruce McFadzean acquired 78,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$30,001.00 ($20,979.72).
Argosy Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 99.45 and a quick ratio of 99.12.
Argosy Minerals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Argosy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argosy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.