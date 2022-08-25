Aaron H. Ravenscroft Acquires 3,000 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Stock

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 214,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,313.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Manitowoc Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MTW opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 2.06. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.68 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Towle & Co grew its stake in Manitowoc by 125.5% in the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,621,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 902,423 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,025,000 after purchasing an additional 458,407 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Manitowoc by 2,304.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 404,951 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 14.6% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,890,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 14.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after purchasing an additional 281,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTW shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price objective on Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Manitowoc to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

Manitowoc Company Profile



The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

