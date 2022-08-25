Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.74 and last traded at $58.31. 30,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,160,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTLA. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $172.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average of $61.82.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,514,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,003,000 after acquiring an additional 533,551 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after purchasing an additional 510,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,728,000 after purchasing an additional 118,366 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,872,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,442,000 after buying an additional 118,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

