First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 62,691 shares.The stock last traded at $105.78 and had previously closed at $107.06.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

