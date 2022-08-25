Turtle Creek Asset Management Buys 2,200 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $29,326.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,268. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 12,500 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 17,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $264,480.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 29,763 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $426,503.79.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 121,815 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,483.30.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $657,500.00.

JELD stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.21. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

