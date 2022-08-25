The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Sells $28,787.85 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $28,787.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 681,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,512.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $32,818.72.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,617 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $3,767.61.

On Friday, July 22nd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 883 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $2,163.35.

RealReal Stock Performance

REAL stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $221.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $17.09.

Institutional Trading of RealReal

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.99 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in RealReal by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in RealReal by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 314,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 227,244 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered RealReal from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on RealReal from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

