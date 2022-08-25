NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Down 5.6%

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.09 and last traded at $46.12. Approximately 12,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 562,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.
NuVasive Trading Up 1.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NuVasive Company Profile
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
Featured Articles
