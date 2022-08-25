NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Down 5.6%

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.09 and last traded at $46.12. Approximately 12,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 562,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NuVasive Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 17,311 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000.

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Featured Articles

