SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 180,500 shares.The stock last traded at $69.27 and had previously closed at $69.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.40 and its 200 day moving average is $68.74.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 46,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

