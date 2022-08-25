Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.76 and last traded at $13.74. 1,384,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 31,093,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VALE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.3907 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Vale by 44.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 319.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 29,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 94.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 16,211 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

