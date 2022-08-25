Stantec (NYSE:STN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 71,261 shares.The stock last traded at $49.38 and had previously closed at $49.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Stantec by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 381,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,144,000 after buying an additional 58,976 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Stantec by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,877 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in Stantec by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.