NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $142.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $146.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.28. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge lowered J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

