Argent Trust Co Acquires 24 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,250.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,612,000 after acquiring an additional 82,093 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,313,000 after purchasing an additional 35,990 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $720.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $675.38 and a 200 day moving average of $666.31. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $750.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.33 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total value of $211,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $754.50.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.