Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 157,065 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,455,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,065 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $166,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in General Mills by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in General Mills by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in General Mills by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.5 %

General Mills stock opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $78.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.35.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

