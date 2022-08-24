RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 212 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 118,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,933 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in General Mills by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 324,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Insider Activity

General Mills Stock Performance

In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average of $70.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

