Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in McKesson were worth $16,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $581,000. Tobam grew its stake in McKesson by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in McKesson by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,995 shares of company stock worth $13,039,972 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McKesson Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.15.

MCK opened at $364.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.69. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $193.89 and a 1-year high of $375.23.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

