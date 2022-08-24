Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 234,478 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,257,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,478 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $166,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE stock opened at $133.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.08. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $108.22 and a twelve month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.31%.

In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $828,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

