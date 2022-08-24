Argent Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,410 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,083,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,610,000 after buying an additional 479,927 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,138,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 9,905.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,065,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,823 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

