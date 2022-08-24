Argent Trust Co Acquires 93 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $128.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.12 and a 200 day moving average of $139.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.17.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

