Argent Trust Co Has $1.35 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,145,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,348,000 after purchasing an additional 148,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,084,000 after acquiring an additional 128,213 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 21.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,816 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,055,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after purchasing an additional 235,251 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,625 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $60.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.