RFG Advisory LLC Sells 338 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEN opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day moving average is $80.87.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

