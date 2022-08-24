Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $56.20 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 679,286 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $56,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last quarter. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average is $75.23. The company has a market capitalization of $203.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

