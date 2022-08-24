Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 2,711 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $19,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.92.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $205.40 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.