The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,897 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 91,932 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 41.4% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 260,611 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 39.7% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,014. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

NYSE:TJX opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

